Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to upgrade your outdoor gear or purchase a temperature-controlled tumbler to help you stay hydrated, the retailer is offering discounts on Stanley products during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on home and kitchen, beauty and wellness, pet essentials and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we’ve compiled some of the best deals on Stanley products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Stanley deals

Below, we’re sharing the best StanleyPrime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 21,064 reviews on Amazon

The Classic Trigger Action travel mug has a spill-proof lid with a push button, which opens the mouthpiece for one-handed sipping. The double-wall vacuum insulation (made from BPA-free stainless steel) is designed to keep drinks hot for up to seven hours or cold for up to 10 hours, according to Stanley. It holds 16 ounces and is designed to fit in most cup holders, too.

4.7-star average rating from 3,352 reviews on Amazon

This wide-mouth bottle holds up to 1.5 quarts (or 48 fluid ounces) of liquid and has a leak-resistant lid that doubles as a separate 8-ounce cup. Its BPA-free stainless steel insulation is designed to preserve the temperature of hot soups or cold drinks for up to 24 hours, and the thermos comes with a lifetime warranty, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 8,408 reviews on Amazon

Made from single wall-insulated steel and backed by a lifetime warranty, this Stanley lunchbox is much more durable than softer neoprene options. Since it measures 10 inches by 13 inches and holds up to 10 quarts, it’s intended to fit your lunch, snacks and insulated water bottle at the same time, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 5,994 reviews on Amazon

Large enough to hold up to 18 ounces, this food jar is made from double-wall stainless steel and is vacuum-insulated to keep its contents hot for up to 12 hours, according to Stanley. It’s also leak- and rust-resistant and comes with a spork that attaches to the side. Plus, the wide mouth makes for easy cleanup.

4.8-star average rating from 1,423 reviews on Amazon

Due to its wide mouth, this 8-ounce flask is designed for easy filling, pouring and drinking. Its stainless steel exterior resists damage and insulates your drink, while its cap is hinge-connected so it won’t go missing and screws on to prevent leaks, according to the brand. It weighs under half a pound and is just 1.5-inches thick for portability.

4.7-star average rating from 419 reviews on Amazon

Per its name, the Stanley pint glass holds 16 ounces of liquid, but since it’s made from double-wall stainless steel, it’s much more durable and better insulated than your average pint glass, according to Stanley. The exterior is sweat-free while the interior keeps drinks cold for up to 17 hours. Plus, you can put it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 218 reviews on Amazon

Because it’s vacuum-insulated to keep drinks hot for 1.5 hours, cold for 5 hours and iced for 20 hours, you can use this everyday tumbler for a variety of beverages, such as coffee, wine, cocktails or ice water. The stainless steel body is dishwasher-safe and holds 10 ounces, while the lid has an opening for sipping.

Best Prime Day Stanley sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Stanley sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best insulated drinkware sales at other retailers

