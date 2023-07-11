Amazon Prime Day is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like tech, home, beauty and more. If you're in need of new AirPods, Apple is currently discounting models. The AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd Gen) and AirPods (2nd Gen) are all on sale. To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure it’s either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 32,687 reviews on Amazon

We recommend the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in our guide to the best wireless earbuds because they’re comfortable and versatile: You can wear them during your commute, at the gym or even while you sleep. They provide active noise cancellation, which drowns out most city sounds on my morning walk, and the transparency mode automatically adjusts the volume to respond to loud noises, like sirens or construction.

4.8-star average rating from 577,490 reviews on Amazon

These AirPods are not the newest version on sale (that’s the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen), but they still offer voice assistant compatibility, a one-tap setup and up to 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand. You can also share audio between two sets of AirPods on your chosen Apple device.

4.5-star average rating from 5,572 reviews on Amazon

The latest AirPods (3rd Gen) are both water and sweat resistant and have up to 30 hours of battery life, according to the brand. They’re also compatible with Siri and have spatial audio, which makes it seem like sound is coming from all around you, according to Apple.

Why trust Select?

Nishka Dhawan is a Select associate editor who has covered deals and sales for over three years. To round up the best Prime Day AirPod deals, she found discounted products at either their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

