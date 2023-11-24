Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on Apple Watch and other smartwatches during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on other tech, fitness and kitchen products.

We compiled the best deals on smartwatches including the latest Apple Watch and Google Pixel watch that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch and Smartwatch deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 497 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The new Apple Watch Series 9 may look similar to previous models, but Apple added new features that make it a worthy upgrade. It has a new gesture called “double tap” that lets you control the watch by pinching your index finger and thumb together, which is a faster and simpler gesture compared to tapping, according to NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. The watch also syncs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps to provide data on your workouts and sleep habits. The watch comes in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) with dozens of watch bands to choose from.

4.6-star average rating from 2,282 reviews on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE helps you keep track of your health data, including your heart rate and sleep stages. With safety features like built-in GPS and fall and crash detection, it’s helpful in case of accidents. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm).

4.5-star average rating from 204 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has minor improvements over its predecessor, the Ultra 1, but it is still Apple’s premium sports smartwatch. The Ultra 2 has a faster S9 chip that improves the watches overall performance, a battery life (at 36 hours) that is almost double the Series 9and water resistance up to 100m, according to the brand. You can also expect a wide range of health data tracking like heart rate, sleep tracking and more.

4.2-star average rating from 135 reviews on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a stylish, lightweight and comfortable smartwatch. It has a flat, circular display that tracks notifications, heart rate, BMI, sleep zones, workouts and more. It comes in two sizes, as well as a classic option, which is more expensive. (The classic option also has a stainless steel frame and the rotating dial around the bezel of the frame.) The previous iteration of the Galaxy Watch 6 earned a Select Wellness Award for best Android fitness tracker and we think this version is a worthy upgrade.

4.2-star average rating from 1,942 reviews on Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 1 has a circular touchscreen display and uses various sensors to track data like heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, sleep patterns and more. It syncs and displays this data through the Google Fit and FitBit app (Google bought FitBit in 2019). The Pixel Watch 1 is also compatible with all types of Android phones, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 928 reviews on Amazon

Garmin’s Forerunner smartwatches are great for runners, cyclists, swimmers or any multisport athlete, in our experience. The Forerunner 745 is compatible with cycling power meters and tracks multiple forms of swimming, including pool laps, open water swimming and swim-running. You can also combine multiple activities (like swimming and running together) to track your custom workout. The watch battery can last up to seven days, according to the brand.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Jordan Bowman is an editor for Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years. To round up the best Black Friday smartwatch and Apple Watch deals, he found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.