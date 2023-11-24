Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on vacuums during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on other home items, including furniture and kitchen products.

We compiled the best deals on vacuums that you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities over the next few days.

Best Black Friday vacuum deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

This anti-allergen Shark vacuum is often one of our most-purchased items during sales like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. According to the brand, it comes with a detachable canister for portability and a brush roll shut-off option that lets you easily switch from deep carpet cleaning to bare floor cleaning. The vacuum can also maneuver around tight corners and furniture, according to Shark, and also comes with an upholstery tool and two crevice tools for access to hard-to-reach spaces.

One of our picks for the best vacuums of 2023, Tineco Pure One has an LED panel on the top of the handle that displays the adjustable power level and battery time remaining. The brand’s smart dust sensor detects the amount of debris in front of it and adapts the suction power accordingly, according to Tineco. It also alerts you if the vacuum ever becomes clogged.

The Dyson V11 Torque was one of the lightest vacuums on our list of the best vacuums of 2023, weighing just over 6 pounds. It has a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and the time remaining is displayed on the vacuum’s LCD screen. It has various practical attachments, including a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a ​​mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair.

This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpets, according to the brand. It also has an Edge Sweeping Brush designed to sweep debris away from edges and corners. You can program this vacuum from your phone to start or stop cleaning or with your voice through Alexa and Google Assistant. It learns your cleaning habits, suggests schedules to meet your needs, says the brand and recommends extra cleaning during allergy season.

This robot vacuum comes with a self-empty dock that can hold up to seven weeks of dirt in the 2.5 L bag, according to the brand. It also has a setting that keeps the brush closer to the ground for deep cleaning, and the vacuum is resistant to hair tangles, according to Roborock.The vacuum creates a 3D map of your floor virtually to clean your living space accurately.

This Shark handheld vacuum, from our best vacuums roundup, weighs under 3 pounds and comes with a self-cleaning brush roll that prevents hair from wrapping around it, according to the brand. It has a washable filter for easy cleanup and a prominent dust cup that lets you empty it at the touch of a button. It also comes with a crevice tool to clean corners around your home and a scrubbing brush to remove any stubborn dirt.

This compact, lightweight handheld vacuum picks up tiny messes around the house, including crumbs in the kitchen, grass that the dogs track and stray hairs in the sink. It’s roughly the size of a wine bottle and weighs just over a pound, plus it charges with a USB port. It also comes with a washable filter and a two-in-one crevice tool.

This versatile upright vacuum has five height adjustment levels to clean various types of flooring, including hardwood and carpet. It also has multiple attachments for cleaning stairs, upholstery, blinds and ceilings. When you’re done, the 25-foot cord automatically retracts with the press of a button.

Best Black Friday vacuum sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday vacuum sales we think you’ll want to know about.

Dyson : Up to $300 off select products

: Up to $300 off select products iRobot : Up to 40% off select products

: Up to 40% off select products Shark: Up to 40% off select products

Up to 40% off select products Best Buy : Up to 60% off select products

: Up to 60% off select products Bissel: Up to 40% off select products

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year, the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributing editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Black Friday vacuum deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

