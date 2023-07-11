Amazon Prime Day is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like tech, home and more. If you're in need of toiletries and personal care items, Amazon is currently discounting dozens of products. Crest 3D Whitestrips are currently on sale, and in addition to being a Prime Day bestseller year after year, they’re also one of the best at-home teeth whitening treatments. To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure it’s either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 77,632 reviews on Amazon

A Select Wellness Awards winner for best whitening strips, Crest 3D Whitestrips use a hydrogen peroxide gel to remove stains from teeth without harming the enamel, according to Crest. This pack includes 20 nonslip strip treatments, which you use for 30 minutes a day, plus two bonus 1-hour treatments.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer and editor who has covered deals and sales for seven years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day Crest Whitestrips sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

