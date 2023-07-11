Amazon Prime Day is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like beauty, home, tech, and more. If you're in need of items for your pet, Amazon is currently discounting a number of highly-rated products — including a number of pet deals. One particular pet deal to put on your radar is the Furbo 360, which is a Select Best for Your Pet award winner. The dog camera with a speaker is currently on sale for 30 percent off.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure it’s either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 3,189 reviews on Amazon

Not only are the Furbo dog camera reviews positive, but it is also a Select Best for Your Pet award winner due to its rotating 360-degree view, which auto-rotates to keep your dog in view at all times and its ability to dispense treats to your pet while you are away from home. Considered to be one of the best dog camera treat dispensers, the Furbo 360 is the upgraded version of the brand’s original dog camera with a speaker. In addition to checking in on your pet and tossing treats, you can get barking alerts with the companion app and you can even use the speaker function to talk to your pet while you are away.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

