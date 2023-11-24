Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts under $25 across all categories during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on beauty and wellness, home and kitchen and tech.

We compiled the best deals under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2023 deals under $25

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Wellness Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 1,668 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner charges your phone cable-free. The pocket-sized portable charger has a built-in lightning port that plugs directly into your Apple device, according to the brand. If you have the newest iPhone or have an Android phone, you can also purchase this foldable charger in its USB-C version.

4.7-star average rating from 153,629 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirTag can help you keep track of your belongings by pinpointing their precise location. All you have to do is attach the small device to the item you want to track and pair it using Apple’s FindMy app. The Select Giftable Tech winner doesn’t come with a strap, but you can purchase one to make attaching it to your belongings easier and more convenient.

4.9-star average rating from 167 reviews at Nordstrom

If you live in sunny weather, don’t forget to add post-sun care to your shopping list. This after-sun gel helps hydrate, cool and soothe sun-exposed skin with ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and allantoin, according to the brand. To enhance the cooling effect, consider refrigerating it.

4.1-star average rating from 71,531 reviews on Amazon

These NBC Select Wellness Award winners for best earplugs help block out and reduce noise. The silicone plugs come with four interchangeable ear tip sizes for a secure fit while you go about your daily activities or move in your sleep. If you live in a city or hear constant outside noise throughout the night, these plugs are a great solution, according to Select editors. They’re also washable, so you can easily reuse them. .

4.8-star average rating from 2,102 reviews on Amazon

Travel back in time with this Nintendo Switch video game, which has 80s-inspired designs and includes the voices of the original turtles from the 1987 cartoon. Play with up to six people as you battle across Manhattan and Coney Island through sewers and rooftops to get to Shredder. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is also available for other devices, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.

4.7-star average rating from 411 reviews at Nordstrom

These 100% cotton towels are thick, plush and meant to get softer over time, which can help create a spa-like experience at home, according to the brand. The Hydrocotton hand towels are available in seven colors and come in two additional sizes: washcloth and bath towel.

4.7-star average rating from 1,495 reviews at Ulta

This expert-recommended and Select staff favorite eye cream is great for the winter season because it hydrates and moisturizes the under-eye area. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness with oat extract, persian silk tree, glycerin and hibiscus flower acids, according to the brand. To further help depuff the area, use the cooling metal tip, says Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin.

4.2-star average rating from 233 reviews at Nordstrom

If you’re struggling with dry hair or want to add moisture, consider this Aveda shampoo, which is suitable for all hair types and textures. The sulfate-free shampoo has pomegranate oil, coconut oil and mango butter to moisturize, soften and cleanse the hair, according to the brand.

Best Black Friday 2023 sales under $25

Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for a year. To round up the best Black Friday deals under $25, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more