To help you find the best last-minute gifts for your loved ones, we rounded up ideas across categories like skin care, tech, home and more from Select reader-favorite brands. We also listed ideas that our Select staff have tried and loved. We narrowed down our picks below to only products that have fast or expedited shipping for an added fee, or subscription and delivery services your loved one can receive at any time.

Baked by Melissa cupcakes are my go-to treat to send during a special occasion or holiday — they’re adorably bite-sized, beautifully crafted and delicious. The Holiday Cheer sampler comes with 25 cupcakes in four of the brand’s most popular holiday flavors: Christmas Sugar Cookie, Vanilla Fluff, Snowcap and Brookie (which is stuffed with cookie dough and topped with a blondie and nonpareils).

Yeti makes some of our favorite tumblers, and this travel mug from the brand is great for anyone to use at home or take on the go. It’s vacuum-insulated, so it’ll keep your giftee’s drinks and food hot or chilled for hours, and the sliding lid uses magnets to keep your drink from spilling and prevent heat or cold from escaping, according to the brand. The mug is also dishwasher-safe and has a carry handle.

If your giftee likes to bring their music wherever they go, the Anker Soundcore 2 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for its portability and great sound quality — it’s my personal favorite accessory to take to outdoor picnics and parties. The speaker is also water resistant and has physical touch controls up top to play/pause music.

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a Select staff favorite due to its sleek, ceramic design. The diffuser disperses an essential oil-infused mist in rooms up to 500 square feet and has a 7-hour runtime when used intermittently (or three hours straight), according to the brand. You can purchase a variety of essential oils from the brand’s site, but Vitruvi says you can also use any 100 percent pure essential oil with the device.

If your giftee wants to learn more about cooking, acting, writing, photography and beyond, a yearlong MasterClass membership can be a great way to heighten their knowledge. Designed for people of all skill levels, this streaming platform offers hundreds of video lessons taught by more than 180 pros. Each class includes 20 video lessons that average about 10 minutes and a workbook to track your progress. Lessons can also be watched from a smartphone, personal computer, Apple TV and FireTV streaming media players, MasterClass says. Right now and for a limited time, MasterClass is offering two memberships for the price of one.

To help loved ones cozy up during the colder months, consider gifting this cashmere and wool throw blanket. The blanket includes a delicate fringe on both ends and comes in over a dozen colors and patterns, including different variations of plaid. You can choose to add a matching pillow cover to complete the set.

For your coffee-obsessed loved ones, this gift set comes with eight bags of either whole bean or freshly ground coffee, along with eight chocolate bars to pair them with and tasting notes for each pairing. The 1.8-ounce bags of coffee in this box come from independent roasters across the country, according to Bean Box. If you’re looking to give a monthly subscription of coffee, Bean Box also has a couple of subscription plans to choose from.

Paint by Numbers is exactly what its name suggests: The picture is divided into numbered sections that correspond with specific paint colors, so you can create a beautiful painting without needing to put in as much of the effort. You can choose from over a dozen canvas designs, and each comes with a kit of three different-sized paintbrushes to fill in both big and small areas.

BloomsyBox sends monthly blooms straight to your loved one’s door. The Bloomsy Original monthly plan delivers a hand-tied bouquet of 22 to 24 stems of seasonal flowers and arrives within five days of being picked, ensuring they’re fresh, according to the brand. The box also comes with plant food and an informational card. You can choose the month-to-month plan or a three-, six- or 12-month prepaid plan.

This mini printer lets you print pictures directly from your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth, according to the brand. It’s small enough to bring on the go, has a rechargeable battery and prints 2-inch by 3-inch photos using Kodak’s Zink photo paper that has a sticky back. You can also use the Kodak mobile app to create collages, use filters, personalize photos and more.

Who wouldn’t welcome a relaxing spa experience dedicated to improving their well-being? Hand & Stone offers facials, massages, Cryoskin and hair-removal services at over 400 locations across the U.S., and they’re open seven days a week. Gift cards can be ordered online through the Hand & Stone website and sent the same day.

For those who are fond of indoor plants, this disco ball pot comes with a chain and can be hung up around their home. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin bought this planter for her apartment and said it’s one of her favorite pieces of home decor. Each planter also comes with a personalized note that tells you who packed it, according to the brand.

This virtual cooking class can help your giftee learn new culinary skills while in the comfort of their home. The Table Less Traveled offers small classes of up to 15 people taught by chefs around the world, and you can interact with the instructors and ask them questions throughout the class, according to the service. If you aren’t sure which class will work with their schedule, you can buy them a gift certificate to redeem later.

These booties from Select staff-favorite brand Bombas have a soft lining on the inside to keep your loved ones’ feet warm during the colder months, plus they have grips on the bottom to prevent them from slipping. They come in both women’s and men’s sizes.

Several Select staffers are fans of this Laneige lip mask for its sweet scent and hydrating formula, which is great for dry, chapped lips in the winter. This lip mask comes in scents like Vanilla and Peppermint.

This waffle maker and griddle combo pack lets you make a variety of breakfast foods that go beyond waffles, including pancakes, hash browns and eggs. Each device weighs about 1 pound and has a nonstick surface. They both also have indicator lights to notify you when they’re hot enough to start cooking, according to the brand.

This gift set from Burt’s Bees comes with six travel-size products, including a cuticle cream, hand salve and repair cream, moisturizing ointment, foot cream and lip balm. The brand says its products are formulated with responsibly sourced ingredients and without parabens and phthalates.

For the bibliophile in your life, a Book of the Month subscription can ensure they have a new book to dive into each month. You can choose from three subscription plans to gift: A three-book, six-book or 12-book membership that delivers a monthly book directly to your giftee. They’ll be able to choose from up to seven new book titles every month and select their favorite to receive.

A great gift for the colder months, this portable s’mores maker comes with a stainless-steel fuel can, a grill top and four roasting sticks to toast marshmallows. They can store all of their favorite s’mores ingredients, including chocolate and graham crackers, on the included ceramic tray, which has dips along the sides to store different types of ingredients.

Help add some flair to their drink with these wine glass charms. Sold in a set of six and designed to attach to the bottom of a stemmed wine glass, the charms include fun designs like a disco ball, grapes, a heart and a deck of cards.

Give a personalized gift with this Birthdate Candle, which has a scent crafted uniquely for their birthday. Made from a natural soy and coconut wax blend, the candle has a burn time of up to 80 hours and comes in a reusable glass container. The container also includes a personalized horoscope for the upcoming year and information about their star sign.

This board game, designed for up to 10 players, tests their color knowledge and guessing skills. Players must guess one specific hue from a board of over 480 colors based on one or two word cues. The closer the guess, the more points players earn.

Brightland’s The Artist Capsule includes four infused cold-pressed olive oils: Ardor (infused with red chili peppers, jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers and paprika), Rosette (infused with garlic), Lucid (infused with lemon) and Arise (infused with basil). Each olive oil is packaged in a 375-milliliter fully-recyclable glass bottle that has been UV-coated to protect the olive oil from damaging light, according to the brand.

Smartish’s wallet case can hold cash and up to three cards, and it includes a built-in spring to ensure items are kept secure, according to the brand. This 2-in-1 wallet phone case is a Select staff favorite since it can help cut down on what you need to grab when you’re running out the door.

For the gift recipient who loves entertaining during the holidays, consider these coupe glasses to up their hosting game. They come in a set of four and have a gold rim to add an elegant touch. You can also purchase a single glass.

If your recipient is a fan of Pilates-based workouts, Bala Bangles are one of our favorite ankle and wrist weights. These weigh 2 pounds and they can be easily secured to wrists or ankles with velcro, which creates a tight yet comfortable fit, experts told us. Bala Bangles are also available in a 1-pound version.

The Beats Studio Buds offer both active noise cancellation and a “transparency mode,” which lets in ambient sound when you need it. The earbuds can provide up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge (up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case), and they’re both sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand. You can also use the on-ear controls to answer calls, play music, enable voice controls and more.

For the giftee who loves to cook, this Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven is made of durable cast iron with a chip-resistant, porcelain-enamel finish, according to the brand. It’s a more affordable alternative to the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven and great for braising meats and keeping the heat and liquids in, experts told us. This Dutch oven comes in a variety of colors, including Desert Sage and Blue.

This sampler comes with sweetened tea drops in a variety of fun shapes that dissolve directly in hot water, according to the brand. The sampler set includes a total of 25 drops in flavors like blueberry acai and sweet peppermint, and the tea drops come in a reusable wooden box to keep them safely stored.

