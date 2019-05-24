100+ SUMMER RECIPES

Healthy(ish) BBQ, potluck and picnic recipes for every day of the week

Kelly Pu leio © 2019

Inspired Sips

4 make-ahead batch cocktails for easy entertaining

Kelly Puleio

Mocktail Party

The Blaylock: A mocktail recipe for summer parties

Kelly Puleio

Spring Spritzer

A low-alcohol cocktail recipe you can make in batches

Play Ball

Riled and Wrangled: A cocktail recipe for baseball season

Sip of the Summer

A batch cocktail that's perfect for the beach

SUMMER SALADS

WATCH AND LEARN

Getty Images

Surgical Strike

A better way to cut a watermelon

Charlie Archambault / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Grill Safety 101

How to light your BBQ grill safely this summer

MalyDesigner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Good for the Gram

The right way to cut a mango

A Better Way

A better way to cut a pineapple

01:30

Clean It Up

4 easy hacks to keep your grill clean this summer

AVO INSPIRED