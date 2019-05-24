Diet & Fitness
100+ SUMMER RECIPES
Healthy(ish) BBQ, potluck and picnic recipes for every day of the week
Ray Kachatorian
Diet & Fitness
8 chefs share their favorite burger recipes for summer
Kiwi and Bean
Fire It Up
12 better-for-you summer barbecue recipes
Kelly Pu leio © 2019
Inspired Sips
4 make-ahead batch cocktails for easy entertaining
Kelly Puleio
Mocktail Party
The Blaylock: A mocktail recipe for summer parties
Kelly Puleio
Spring Spritzer
A low-alcohol cocktail recipe you can make in batches
Play Ball
Riled and Wrangled: A cocktail recipe for baseball season
Sip of the Summer
A batch cocktail that's perfect for the beach
Sweet & Salty
Red, white and blue watermelon salad
Lighten It Up
The perfect mango parfait
Kaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, livelytable.com
No Stove Required
Summer recipes you can make in your Instant Pot
SUMMER SALADS
Grand Central Life & Style
Sweet & Spicy
Silver Queen Corn Salad
Honee, Ghee and Me
Dinner Party Worthy
Grilled Apricot, Prosciutto & Burrata
Charisse Yu
Potluck Pick
Asian Bow Tie Pasta
Christina Holmes/How to Grill Everything
Do It BETTER
Mark Bittman's (mostly) plant-based menu for your weekend barbecue
WATCH AND LEARN
Getty Images
Surgical Strike
A better way to cut a watermelon
Charlie Archambault / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Grill Safety 101
How to light your BBQ grill safely this summer
MalyDesigner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Good for the Gram
The right way to cut a mango
A Better Way
A better way to cut a pineapple
01:30
Clean It Up
4 easy hacks to keep your grill clean this summer
AP
A Better Way
How to cut the perfect avocado
AVO INSPIRED
Juanmonino / Getty Images
Quick Dip
A super easy guacamole recipe for your backyard BBQ
Kaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, author of livelytable.com
What's for Dinner
Simple carne asada with avocado chimichurri
Kaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, author of livelytable.com
Slimming Sips
Summer smoothie recipes nutritionists love
Cavan Images / Getty Images
Easy Button
The secret to a stress-free party? A taco bar
Let's Mingle
Agua Frescas
10 infused-water recipes to keep you hydrated all summer long
Colin Price
One Pan Wonders
Quick and easy sheet-pan suppers that make cleanup a cinch
Ryan Liebe/Martha Stewart
Quick and Easy
Fuss-free fish recipes for summer