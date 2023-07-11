Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deep discounts on kitchen essentials, pet products, skincare and more. While you can take advantage of worthwhile deals on Amazon’s site, there are plenty of brands and retailers hosting Prime Day-adjacent sales, including retail giants like Walmart and Target.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best non-Amazon deals and sales we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day deals at other brands and retailers

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day-adjacent deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like Honey — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

This Caraway ceramic cookware set comes with a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven. The set is a favorite of Select writer Barbara Booth because it’s nontoxic, nonstick and easy to clean. “They clean up as good as new every time,” she says.

Outdoor Voices is a Select reader-favorite fitness apparel brand that makes some of our favorite sports bras. The brand’s bestselling Exercise Dress has adjustable straps and a built-in shorts liner with side pockets for a more comfortable workout or stroll. It’s also machine-washable and comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL.

This face sunscreen gives broad-spectrum SPF 50 coverage. The formula is waterproof for up to 80 minutes and can be applied on wet or dry skin, according to the brand. It’s also fragrance-free and oil-free.

This updated version of the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum has a 40-minute run time and converts into a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, car interiors and stairs. It comes with a detangling cleaner head that works on both carpets and hard floors, and it is designed to prevent long hair from clogging up the brush bar, according to the brand. The vacuum also includes a detachable combination tool, a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas and a docking station to recharge it.

This 32-quart cooler can hold up to 48 cans and 30 lbs of ice, and has 2.5 inches of insulation to keep food and drinks cool, according to Rtic. (We recently included the brand in our guide to the best coolers for summer 2023.) It also has a built-in bottle opener and two drainage holes for ease while you’re out on the beach or on a hike.

Best Prime Day alternative sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day alternative sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust Select?

Estee Yi is a Select intern who covered deals and sales for Weekly Sales guides. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

