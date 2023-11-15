The best early Amazon Black Friday deals to shop right now

Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 deals officially land on Nov. 17, but the retailer is currently offering notable early sales and deals to kick off the shopping season. Following the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon is now joining other major retailers like Walmart in releasing steep early Black Friday savings. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, including tech devices, kitchen appliances and beauty items.

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, anyone can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals (although the retailer does offer some exclusive invite-only deals for Prime members). Another thing to know: Prime members can sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods, along with other perks — here’s what to know before you sign up for Amazon’s credit card, according to CNBC Select’s money experts.

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 2,364 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The latest iteration of the Amazon Fire Stick has 16GB of storage, double than the previous model. You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows and music on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.

4.1-star average rating from 8,997 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These earbuds are one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort II has two active noise cancellation features: Noise Cancellation Mode and Aware Mode, the latter of which lets you hear the noise around you as if you weren’t wearing headphones at all, according to the brand. The earbuds have up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and come with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands to help you adjust their fit to your ears, according to Bose.

4.4-star average rating from 17,190 reviews on Amazon

Dry, flaky under eyes are a common issue during the wintertime, but these cooling under-eye patches can help. Made to reduce puffiness and moisturize the under-eye area, these masks have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers you can buy, according to experts. The Versa 4 can analyze health metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, exercise and more. It has up to six days of battery life on a single charge, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and connects to a companion app where you can track your data all in one place, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 16,801 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit scans over 350 dog breeds to help you determine the breed (or breeds) of your pet. The test also screens for more than 230 health conditions and over 230,000 genetic markers, so you can find out more about your dog’s health and family history. You’ll get results via email within 2 to 4 weeks, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 2,458 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This corded vacuum from Bissel comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool that helps clean pet hair embedded in carpets, as well as a dusting brush and crevice tool to get fur off of stairs, upholstery and more. It also comes with an extension wand to reach taller and harder-to-reach areas of your home, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,340 reviews on Amazon

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers and my personal favorite device to brew coffee in the morning. It can brew single and double espresso shots, as well as 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods (The machine automatically detects what coffee it’s making based on the pod itself). This set includes the Nespresso Aeroccino, a milk frother that works at the touch of a button, and comes with a 60-ounce water tank and a capsule container that can store up to 17 used pods, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 67,593 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select staff-favorite smart plug lets you control your devices remotely, including non-smart appliances like air purifiers and sound machines, via a companion app while you’re at home or away. Kasa Smart Plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control electronics using voice commands, too.

4.7-star average rating from 17,628 reviews on Amazon

In addition to its large 5.5-quart capacity (which can make up to 3 pounds of wings), this air fryer has seven one-touch programs, including bake, air fry, reheat and dehydrate.

4.5-star average rating from 29,670 reviews on Amazon

After manually controlling the temperature for the first week, this smart thermostat builds a schedule based on your routine, and continues to adjust temperature and settings as it learns more. It also has a built-in sensor that detects whether someone is home or not.

Best early Amazon Black Friday sales

Here are the best early Black Friday sales on Amazon that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best early Black Friday sales at other retailers

Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more Target: Up to 50% off products across categories both online and in stores. The retailer is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that timeframe Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more Nike: Up to 60% off early Black Friday deals using code ACCESS through Nov. 18 Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29 Lowe’s: Up to 45% off select appliances, grills, tools and more B&H: Save on select electronics, TVs, monitors, smart home devices and more.

Frequently Asked Questions When do Amazon’s Black Friday deals start? Amazon’s Black Friday deals officially launch on Friday, Nov. 17, and last through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27. However, Amazon released a few early deals to shop now, and Prime members can also sign up for invite-only deals on select products like Blink Outdoor Cameras , SodaStream E-Terra and more. Do you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon Black Friday deals? There’s no rush to sign up if you don’t have a membership this November: Similar to retailers like Target and Walmart , Amazon opens its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to everyone, Prime member or not. That’s different than Prime Day — Amazon’s most popular sale event of the year that typically occurs in the summer — and its October iteration, which are both only open to those who have a Prime membership. However, there are certain benefits to having a Prime membership that’ll help you score the best deals of the season. Amazon will offer exclusive savings just for Prime members during its Black Friday sale on items across tech, beauty, home decor and more. Prime members also get unique benefits like free one- and two-day shipping, free same-day delivery and access to Audible Premium Plus , Prime Video , Amazon Photos and more. What will be on sale during Black Friday on Amazon? Sellers will slash prices on products across all categories during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. In fact, new deals are expected to drop roughly every five minutes during select periods throughout the retailer’s sale event. The most popular categories that see the biggest discounts on Amazon during Black Friday include electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty and Amazon devices. You can expect to find some of the lowest prices of the year on popular brands like Yeti, Peloton, LEGO, Ruggable and more. If you’re in the market for giftable home items, you can expect up to 56% off select Shark robot vacuums and air purifiers, up to 44% off select Ninja kitchen appliances and up to 37% on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances during the sale. You’ll also find steep savings on Shark hair care products, De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines, LEGO sets and more. What are Amazon’s invite-only deals? During Prime Day in July, Amazon introduced its invite-only deals exclusive to Prime members, and the retailer will again offer these savings opportunities during Black Friday. Prime members can request an invitation to shop select deals across categories that are expected to sell out, including popular tech, beauty and kitchen items. After you sign up for an invite-only deal directly on the product page, Amazon will send you an email between Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 if you were chosen to shop. The email will include instructions and a unique link to purchase the product at the exclusive discounted price, as well as information on how long the deal will be available. You’ll also get an email if you are not chosen. What is Buy with Prime? This year, Amazon ramped up its Buy with Prime program, which lets Prime members purchase items through a participating retailer’s website using their Amazon account. Some Black Friday deals will be available through this program, which lets shoppers track their purchases, manage returns and get free shipping as they normally would on Amazon. The Buy with Prime program recently released a holiday gift guide that lists popular gift ideas from participating merchants. When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and other shopping holidays since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Black Friday deals, she found discounted products at the retailer either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

