IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amazon Prime Day 2023Prime Day deals to shop nowBest home and kitchen dealsBest deals on Apple productsBest deals for your pet Best deals under $25What to buy and skip

This bestselling Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for just $95 this Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of our picks for the best e-readers of 2023, and for Prime Day, it’s at its lowest price ever.
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a glare-free 6.8-inch display, a waterproof design and a warm backlight. This Amazon Prime Day, it’s on sale for $95.
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a glare-free 6.8-inch display, a waterproof design and a warm backlight. This Amazon Prime Day, it’s on sale for $95.Kara Birnbaum / NBC News
By Maria Cassano

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like tech, kitchen appliances, beauty products and more. If you're in need of a new e-reader, Amazon is currently discounting models. The highly rated Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $55 off — its lowest price ever. To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure it’s either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Kindle Paperwhite

4.7-star average rating from 33,550 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Our top pick for the best e-reader of 2023 thanks to its large 6.8-inch screen, thin border and glare-free display, the Kindle Paperwhite reads like real paper, but is much more durable than a typical paperback due to its waterproof design. It also has an adjustable warm light to minimize eye strain while reading at night and a battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks on one charge, according to Kindle. It’s available in three colors and is Bluetooth compatible so you can pair it with an Audible subscription if you prefer to listen to audiobooks.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer and editor who has covered deals and sales for seven years. To round up this Amazon Prime Day deal, she found a discounted Kindle Paperwhite at its lowest price ever.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

Maria Cassano

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor, and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. You can find her work in dozens of publications, including Bustle, CNN, Allure, Elite Daily, The Daily Beast, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, and Real Simple.