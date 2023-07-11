This bestselling Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for just $95 this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like tech, kitchen appliances, beauty products and more. If you're in need of a new e-reader, Amazon is currently discounting models. The highly rated Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $55 off — its lowest price ever. To evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure it’s either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 33,550 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Our top pick for the best e-reader of 2023 thanks to its large 6.8-inch screen, thin border and glare-free display, the Kindle Paperwhite reads like real paper, but is much more durable than a typical paperback due to its waterproof design. It also has an adjustable warm light to minimize eye strain while reading at night and a battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks on one charge, according to Kindle. It’s available in three colors and is Bluetooth compatible so you can pair it with an Audible subscription if you prefer to listen to audiobooks.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer and editor who has covered deals and sales for seven years. To round up this Amazon Prime Day deal, she found a discounted Kindle Paperwhite at its lowest price ever.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.