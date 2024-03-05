Alabama Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Alabama is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as well as Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, who all remain on the ballot despite having dropped out of the race. No delegates will be awarded from the results of this primary. Instead, Alabama’s 50 delegates will be given out by the state’s Republican Party. For Democrats, 52 delegates are up for grabs as President Joe Biden faces a long-shot challenge from Rep. Dean Phillips.
Republicans50 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats52 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.