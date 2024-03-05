Updated: 12:55 PM ET

Last update 12:48 PM ET

Alabama Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Alabama is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as well as Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, who all remain on the ballot despite having dropped out of the race. No delegates will be awarded from the results of this primary. Instead, Alabama's 50 delegates will be given out by the state's Republican Party. For Democrats, 52 delegates are up for grabs as President Joe Biden faces a long-shot challenge from Rep. Dean Phillips.

Republicans50 delegates at stake

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 650,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 650,000)
Democrats52 delegates at stake

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 175,000)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

