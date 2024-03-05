Alabama is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. For Republicans, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as well as Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, who all remain on the ballot despite having dropped out of the race. No delegates will be awarded from the results of this primary. Instead, Alabama’s 50 delegates will be given out by the state’s Republican Party. For Democrats, 52 delegates are up for grabs as President Joe Biden faces a long-shot challenge from Rep. Dean Phillips.