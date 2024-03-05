Colorado Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Colorado is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. MT. Former President Donald Trump remains on the Republican primary ballot as the Supreme Court considers the issue of Colorado’s attempt to remove him from the ballot. He and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for 37 delegates. Candidates must hit 20% of votes cast to receive delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces long-shot challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 72 delegates.
Republicans37 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats72 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
