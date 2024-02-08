Virgin Islands Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Republican voters in the U.S. Virgin Islands will hold caucuses today to allocate the territory's four delegates for the presidential primary. The caucuses are scheduled to conclude by 6 p.m. AST. Both former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will appear on the ballot. Neither candidate has traveled to the territory to campaign, but Haley did appear virtually.
Republicans
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
