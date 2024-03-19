Illinois House Primary Results 2024
Illinois racespresident
Illinois voters will participate in congressional primaries today, on both the Republican and Democratic side of the ballot.
Republican Illinois House District ResultsSkip to Democrats
Polls close at 12:00 AM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
M. Gaji
0
0.0%
M. Lewis
0
0.0%
D 2District 20% in
A. Ramos
0
0.0%
D 3District 30% in
J. Booras
0
0.0%
D 5District 50% in
T. Hanson
0
0.0%
D 6District 60% in
N. Conforti
0
0.0%
D 7District 70% in
C. Koppie
0
0.0%
D 8District 80% in
M. Rice
0
0.0%
D 10District 100% in
J. Carris
0
0.0%
D 11District 110% in
J. Evans
0
0.0%
S. Hathaway-Altman
0
0.0%
K. Mercado
0
0.0%
D 12District 120% in
M. Bost
0
0.0%
D. Bailey
0
0.0%
Democratic Illinois House District ResultsSkip to Republicans
Polls close at 12:00 AM ET
SORT BY:
District
Candidate
Votes
Pct.PercentagePct.
D 1District 10% in
J. Jackson
0
0.0%
D 2District 20% in
R. Kelly
0
0.0%
D 3District 30% in
D. Ramirez
0
0.0%
D 4District 40% in
J. "Chuy" García
0
0.0%
R. Lopez
0
0.0%
D 5District 50% in
M. Quigley
0
0.0%
D 6District 60% in
S. Casten
0
0.0%
M. Ahmad
0
0.0%
C. Hughes
0
0.0%
D 7District 70% in
D. Davis
0
0.0%
K. Collins
0
0.0%
M. Conyears-Ervin
0
0.0%
D 8District 80% in
R. Krishnamoorthi
0
0.0%
D 9District 90% in
J. Schakowsky
0
0.0%
D 10District 100% in
B. Schneider
0
0.0%
