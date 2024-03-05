Updated: 12:55 PM ET

38minutes
Full Coverage
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Texas House Primary Results 2024

Longtime Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who lost her bid to become mayor of Houston last year, is facing a major primary challenger: former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT.

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2024 election results

Last update 11m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage