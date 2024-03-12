Mississippi Senate Primary Results 2024
Mississippi voters will decide the Republican Senate primary today today. Incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker is the favorite in the race and faces challenges from Mississippi state Rep. Dan Eubanks and retired military colonel Ghannon Burton.
Republicans
Democrats
Republican County Results
Democratic County Results
NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Mississippi. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Mississippi.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Find Your Congressional District
We will only use your address to look up your district.