Ohio House Primary Special Results 2024
Republican voters in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District will participate in primaries for a Republican and Democratic nominee to participate in a special election. The seat was vacated by former Rep. Bill Johnson. The general election will be on June 11.
Republicans
Polls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Michael Rulli
0
0.0%
Reggie Stoltzfus
0
0.0%
Rick Tsai
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 115,000)
Democrats
Polls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Rylan Finzer
0
0.0%
Michael Kripchak
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 34,000)
House 6 Special County Results
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Belmont0% in
M. RulliMichael Rulli
0
0.0%
R. StoltzfusReggie Stoltzfus
0
0.0%
R. TsaiRick Tsai
0
0.0%
Carroll0% in
M. RulliMichael Rulli
0
0.0%
R. StoltzfusReggie Stoltzfus
0
0.0%
R. TsaiRick Tsai
0
0.0%
Columbiana0% in
M. RulliMichael Rulli
0
0.0%
R. StoltzfusReggie Stoltzfus
0
0.0%
R. TsaiRick Tsai
0
0.0%
Harrison0% in
M. RulliMichael Rulli
0
0.0%
R. StoltzfusReggie Stoltzfus
0
0.0%
R. TsaiRick Tsai
0
0.0%
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Belmont0% in
R. FinzerRylan Finzer
0
0.0%
M. KripchakMichael Kripchak
0
0.0%
Carroll0% in
R. FinzerRylan Finzer
0
0.0%
M. KripchakMichael Kripchak
0
0.0%
Columbiana0% in
R. FinzerRylan Finzer
0
0.0%
M. KripchakMichael Kripchak
0
0.0%
Harrison0% in
R. FinzerRylan Finzer
0
0.0%
M. KripchakMichael Kripchak
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)