Last update 12:45 PM ET
Rhode Island House Special Election Results 2023
1 house seat in Rhode Island
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Rhode Island Special Election results for the 1st Congressional District. See Live Rhode Island House Election Results and maps by district from NBC News.
House
district
district
% in
House 1 Special
H 10% in
- DG. Amo0%0 votes
- RG. Leonard0%0 votes
- oWrite-insother0%0 votes
0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)