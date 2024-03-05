North Carolina Attorney General Primary Results 2024
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is running for governor, leaving the position up for grabs. U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry and attorney Tim Dunn are competing in the primary. If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the runner-up can request a runoff primary, which would be held May 14. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
