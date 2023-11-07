Mississippi races
governorsec. of stateattorney generallt. governor
Last update 12:49 PM ET

Mississippi Attorney General Election Results 2023

Incumbent Republican Lynn Fitch is facing a challenge from Democrat Greta Kemp Martin. In her first term, Fitch is the first woman to be elected Mississippi attorney general and was the first Republican since Reconstruction. Prior to being elected attorney general, she spent two terms as the state treasurer. Martin is the litigation director for the advocacy agency Disability Rights Mississippi. She has made abortion rights and criticism of Fitch's criminal prosecutions the focus of her campaign.

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
