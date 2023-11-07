Mississippi Attorney General Election Results 2023
Incumbent Republican Lynn Fitch is facing a challenge from Democrat Greta Kemp Martin. In her first term, Fitch is the first woman to be elected Mississippi attorney general and was the first Republican since Reconstruction. Prior to being elected attorney general, she spent two terms as the state treasurer. Martin is the litigation director for the advocacy agency Disability Rights Mississippi. She has made abortion rights and criticism of Fitch's criminal prosecutions the focus of her campaign.
Attorney General County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)