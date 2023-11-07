Mississippi Secretary of State Election Results 2023
Incumbent Republican Michael Watson faces a challenge from Democrat Ty Pinkins. Watson, who has served one term as the secretary of state, has campaigned on election security and stopping human trafficking. Pinkins, a veteran who worked as a White House aide, has been critical of rules in place in Mississippi that make it difficult to vote absentee and that don't allow for online voter registration. Pinkins was named by Democrats as the nominee after Shuwaski Young, who was originally the Democratic nominee, announced she would be stepping away from the race for health reasons.
Secretary Of State County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
