Incumbent Republican Michael Watson faces a challenge from Democrat Ty Pinkins. Watson, who has served one term as the secretary of state, has campaigned on election security and stopping human trafficking. Pinkins, a veteran who worked as a White House aide, has been critical of rules in place in Mississippi that make it difficult to vote absentee and that don't allow for online voter registration. Pinkins was named by Democrats as the nominee after Shuwaski Young, who was originally the Democratic nominee, announced she would be stepping away from the race for health reasons.