IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update
June 28, 11:24 PM ET
Georgia Secretary of State Runoff Primary Election Results: Bee Nguyen wins Democratic nomination, will take on Raffensperger
Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Nguyen (D)
99% of expected vote in
257,091
Estimated remaining
2,909
senate
house
house runoff
governor
sec. of state
sec. of state runoff
attorney general
lt. governor
lt. governor runoff
Secretary Of State Runoff results