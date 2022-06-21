IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Georgia Secretary of State Runoff Primary Election Results: Bee Nguyen wins Democratic nomination, will take on Raffensperger

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Nguyen (D)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 2,909

senatehousehouse runoffgovernorsec. of statesec. of state runoffattorney generallt. governorlt. governor runoff

Secretary Of State Runoff results