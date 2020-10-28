Nebraska Presidential Election Results 2020

2
Electoral
Votes
Votes
Popular Vote
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams95% in
- Antelope95% in
- Arthur92.8% in
- Banner89.5% in
- Blaine89.3% in
- Boone95% in
- Box Butte92.1% in
- Boyd88.7% in
- Brown93.7% in
- Buffalo99% in
- Burt93.1% in
- Butler95% in
- Cass99% in
- Cedar95% in
- Chase92.5% in
- Cherry93.1% in
- Cheyenne89.7% in
- Clay95% in
- Colfax95% in
- Cuming95% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
58.7%
544,150
Percent
- 68.9%
- 86.4%
- 91.5%
- 88.3%
- 88.3%
- 82.5%
- 77.2%
- 87.6%
- 87.6%
- 70.2%
- 69%
- 78.7%
- 66.1%
- 83.5%
- 87.1%
- 87.3%
- 80%
- 80%
- 70.8%
- 78.8%
Votes
- 9,993
- 3,076
- 260
- 362
- 280
- 2,653
- 3,920
- 1,006
- 1,468
- 16,473
- 2,560
- 3,526
- 9,296
- 4,174
- 1,714
- 2,838
- 3,782
- 2,840
- 2,635
- 3,476
dem
Joe BidenBiden
39.1%
362,038
Percent
- 28.7%
- 12.6%
- 7.4%
- 10.5%
- 11%
- 15.5%
- 20.4%
- 11.7%
- 11.3%
- 26.8%
- 28.6%
- 19.4%
- 31%
- 14.5%
- 11.5%
- 11.3%
- 18%
- 17.8%
- 27.5%
- 19.5%
Votes
- 4,171
- 449
- 21
- 43
- 35
- 499
- 1,037
- 135
- 190
- 6,292
- 1,061
- 869
- 4,364
- 725
- 226
- 367
- 851
- 631
- 1,024
- 862
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.1%
19,453
Percent
- 2.1%
- 1%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 0.6%
- 2%
- 2.4%
- 0.7%
- 1.1%
- 2.5%
- 2.4%
- 1.9%
- 2.7%
- 1.9%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 2.1%
- 2.2%
- 1.5%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 300
- 36
- 3
- 5
- 2
- 65
- 124
- 8
- 18
- 590
- 88
- 83
- 377
- 97
- 27
- 47
- 97
- 78
- 56
- 74
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
706
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.5%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
Votes
- 48
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 119
- 0
- 0
- 34
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 9
- 0
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 92.8% in
- 89.5% in
- 89.3% in
- 95% in
- 92.1% in
- 88.7% in
- 93.7% in
- 99% in
- 93.1% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 92.5% in
- 93.1% in
- 89.7% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
3
Electoral
Votes
Votes
1 Per District
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
District
- NE Electoral Vote District 198.5% in
- NE Electoral Vote District 295.6% in
- NE Electoral Vote District 396.4% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
58.7%
544,150
Percent
- 56.3%
- 45.8%
- 75.6%
Votes
- 176,507
- 145,975
- 220,209
dem
Joe BidenBiden
39.1%
362,038
Percent
- 41.4%
- 52.2%
- 22.3%
Votes
- 129,698
- 166,631
- 65,047
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.1%
19,453
Percent
- 2.3%
- 2%
- 2%
Votes
- 7,257
- 6,347
- 5,815
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
706
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 87
- 0
- 210
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 98.5% in
- 95.6% in
- 96.4% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)