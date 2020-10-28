Nebraska Presidential Election Results 2020

President
WinnerProjected winner
Donald Trump
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 18,653

Electoral Votes

Winner
4 TRUMP
Winner
1 BIDEN
2
Electoral
Votes
Popular Vote
OmahaLincoln
98%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams95% in
  • Antelope95% in
  • Arthur92.8% in
  • Banner89.5% in
  • Blaine89.3% in
  • Boone95% in
  • Box Butte92.1% in
  • Boyd88.7% in
  • Brown93.7% in
  • Buffalo99% in
  • Burt93.1% in
  • Butler95% in
  • Cass99% in
  • Cedar95% in
  • Chase92.5% in
  • Cherry93.1% in
  • Cheyenne89.7% in
  • Clay95% in
  • Colfax95% in
  • Cuming95% in
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
58.7%
544,150
Percent
  • 68.9%
  • 86.4%
  • 91.5%
  • 88.3%
  • 88.3%
  • 82.5%
  • 77.2%
  • 87.6%
  • 87.6%
  • 70.2%
  • 69%
  • 78.7%
  • 66.1%
  • 83.5%
  • 87.1%
  • 87.3%
  • 80%
  • 80%
  • 70.8%
  • 78.8%
Votes
  • 9,993
  • 3,076
  • 260
  • 362
  • 280
  • 2,653
  • 3,920
  • 1,006
  • 1,468
  • 16,473
  • 2,560
  • 3,526
  • 9,296
  • 4,174
  • 1,714
  • 2,838
  • 3,782
  • 2,840
  • 2,635
  • 3,476
Joe BidenBiden
39.1%
362,038
Percent
  • 28.7%
  • 12.6%
  • 7.4%
  • 10.5%
  • 11%
  • 15.5%
  • 20.4%
  • 11.7%
  • 11.3%
  • 26.8%
  • 28.6%
  • 19.4%
  • 31%
  • 14.5%
  • 11.5%
  • 11.3%
  • 18%
  • 17.8%
  • 27.5%
  • 19.5%
Votes
  • 4,171
  • 449
  • 21
  • 43
  • 35
  • 499
  • 1,037
  • 135
  • 190
  • 6,292
  • 1,061
  • 869
  • 4,364
  • 725
  • 226
  • 367
  • 851
  • 631
  • 1,024
  • 862
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.1%
19,453
Percent
  • 2.1%
  • 1%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.6%
  • 2%
  • 2.4%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.1%
  • 2.5%
  • 2.4%
  • 1.9%
  • 2.7%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.4%
  • 2.1%
  • 2.2%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.7%
Votes
  • 300
  • 36
  • 3
  • 5
  • 2
  • 65
  • 124
  • 8
  • 18
  • 590
  • 88
  • 83
  • 377
  • 97
  • 27
  • 47
  • 97
  • 78
  • 56
  • 74
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
706
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.5%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 48
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 119
  • 0
  • 0
  • 34
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 9
  • 0
98%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.8% in
  • 89.5% in
  • 89.3% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.1% in
  • 88.7% in
  • 93.7% in
  • 99% in
  • 93.1% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 92.5% in
  • 93.1% in
  • 89.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
3
Electoral
Votes
1 Per District
OmahaLincoln
98%
expected
vote in
District
  • NE Electoral Vote District 198.5% in
  • NE Electoral Vote District 295.6% in
  • NE Electoral Vote District 396.4% in
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
58.7%
544,150
Percent
  • 56.3%
  • 45.8%
  • 75.6%
Votes
  • 176,507
  • 145,975
  • 220,209
Joe BidenBiden
39.1%
362,038
Percent
  • 41.4%
  • 52.2%
  • 22.3%
Votes
  • 129,698
  • 166,631
  • 65,047
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.1%
19,453
Percent
  • 2.3%
  • 2%
  • 2%
Votes
  • 7,257
  • 6,347
  • 5,815
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
706
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 87
  • 0
  • 210
98%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 98.5% in
  • 95.6% in
  • 96.4% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

