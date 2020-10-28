New Mexico Senate Election Results 2020

99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Bernalillo99% in
- Catron99% in
- Chaves99% in
- Cibola95% in
- Colfax90.8% in
- Curry98.8% in
- DeBaca99% in
- Dona Ana95% in
- Eddy95% in
- Grant95% in
- Guadalupe99% in
- Harding77.7% in
- Hidalgo91.8% in
- Lea98.5% in
- Lincoln95% in
- Los Alamos95% in
- Luna95% in
- McKinley99% in
- Mora89.3% in
- Otero95% in
dem
Ben Ray LujanLujan
51.6%
472,565
Percent
- 56.6%
- 23.3%
- 27.6%
- 50.3%
- 42.3%
- 28.4%
- 25.3%
- 57.6%
- 23%
- 51.4%
- 57%
- 31.2%
- 41.4%
- 19.5%
- 28.3%
- 56.8%
- 43%
- 65.4%
- 62.4%
- 34.2%
Votes
- 177,262
- 528
- 6,140
- 4,406
- 2,549
- 4,151
- 228
- 46,878
- 5,217
- 7,328
- 1,235
- 157
- 783
- 3,964
- 2,863
- 6,846
- 3,424
- 16,814
- 1,673
- 7,981
gop
Mark RonchettiRonchetti
45.7%
418,482
Percent
- 40.7%
- 73.7%
- 70.2%
- 47.4%
- 55.1%
- 68%
- 72.3%
- 38.9%
- 74.9%
- 46.2%
- 41.2%
- 67.8%
- 56.2%
- 78.1%
- 69.5%
- 39.9%
- 54.2%
- 31.6%
- 35.6%
- 62.7%
Votes
- 127,530
- 1,668
- 15,617
- 4,149
- 3,314
- 9,950
- 651
- 31,661
- 16,985
- 6,584
- 893
- 341
- 1,064
- 15,896
- 7,029
- 4,805
- 4,318
- 8,117
- 956
- 14,620
lib
Bob WalshWalsh
2.6%
24,104
Percent
- 2.7%
- 3%
- 2.1%
- 2.3%
- 2.6%
- 3.7%
- 2.4%
- 3.5%
- 2%
- 2.5%
- 1.8%
- 1%
- 2.4%
- 2.5%
- 2.2%
- 3.3%
- 2.8%
- 3.1%
- 2%
- 3.1%
Votes
- 8,534
- 68
- 475
- 200
- 156
- 535
- 22
- 2,889
- 460
- 350
- 39
- 5
- 46
- 503
- 226
- 403
- 222
- 787
- 54
- 715
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 90.8% in
- 98.8% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 77.7% in
- 91.8% in
- 98.5% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 89.3% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)