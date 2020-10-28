President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:59 PM ET

Wyoming Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerProjected winner
Donald Trump
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 3,657

WYpresidentsenatehouse
3
Electoral
Votes
CheyenneCasper
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Albany99% in
  • Big Horn95% in
  • Campbell99% in
  • Carbon92.1% in
  • Converse93.5% in
  • Crook95% in
  • Fremont95% in
  • Goshen95% in
  • Hot Springs89% in
  • Johnson95% in
  • Laramie95% in
  • Lincoln95% in
  • Natrona94.2% in
  • Niobrara76.3% in
  • Park99% in
  • Platte95% in
  • Sheridan99% in
  • Sublette95% in
  • Sweetwater99% in
  • Teton95% in
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
69.9%
193,279
Percent
  • 46.1%
  • 83.6%
  • 86.8%
  • 75.2%
  • 84.9%
  • 88.6%
  • 66.3%
  • 78.2%
  • 77.6%
  • 79%
  • 62%
  • 82.6%
  • 71.8%
  • 84%
  • 76.7%
  • 79.2%
  • 72.1%
  • 79.6%
  • 74%
  • 29.6%
Votes
  • 8,575
  • 4,806
  • 16,973
  • 5,012
  • 5,916
  • 3,651
  • 12,007
  • 4,878
  • 1,999
  • 3,881
  • 27,814
  • 8,673
  • 25,267
  • 943
  • 12,802
  • 3,898
  • 11,843
  • 3,957
  • 12,197
  • 4,341
dem
Joe BidenBiden
26.6%
73,440
Percent
  • 48.8%
  • 13.7%
  • 9.9%
  • 21.4%
  • 12.4%
  • 9.2%
  • 30.5%
  • 19.3%
  • 18.7%
  • 18.3%
  • 33.8%
  • 14.4%
  • 24.2%
  • 13.4%
  • 20.4%
  • 18.1%
  • 24.6%
  • 17.7%
  • 23.2%
  • 67.1%
Votes
  • 9,091
  • 788
  • 1,935
  • 1,427
  • 861
  • 378
  • 5,519
  • 1,203
  • 482
  • 897
  • 15,181
  • 1,509
  • 8,528
  • 150
  • 3,404
  • 890
  • 4,043
  • 882
  • 3,822
  • 9,848
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.1%
5,766
Percent
  • 3.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 2.2%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.4%
  • 2.4%
  • 1.8%
  • 2.4%
  • 1.6%
  • 2.5%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.3%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.4%
  • 2.1%
  • 1.7%
Votes
  • 595
  • 74
  • 434
  • 142
  • 121
  • 57
  • 321
  • 86
  • 61
  • 86
  • 1,060
  • 167
  • 895
  • 19
  • 281
  • 65
  • 339
  • 71
  • 354
  • 255
ind
Brock PiercePierce
0.8%
2,204
Percent
  • 1%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.5%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.6%
  • 1%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 178
  • 46
  • 120
  • 49
  • 43
  • 19
  • 157
  • 43
  • 24
  • 27
  • 491
  • 71
  • 294
  • 9
  • 97
  • 49
  • 114
  • 37
  • 116
  • 89
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.6%
1,654
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0%
  • 1%
Votes
  • 173
  • 38
  • 102
  • 32
  • 28
  • 14
  • 107
  • 31
  • 11
  • 23
  • 319
  • 78
  • 212
  • 2
  • 115
  • 21
  • 89
  • 23
  • 0
  • 144
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 92.1% in
  • 93.5% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 89% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.2% in
  • 76.3% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results