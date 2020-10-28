Wyoming Presidential Election Results 2020

3
Electoral
Votes
Votes
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Albany99% in
- Big Horn95% in
- Campbell99% in
- Carbon92.1% in
- Converse93.5% in
- Crook95% in
- Fremont95% in
- Goshen95% in
- Hot Springs89% in
- Johnson95% in
- Laramie95% in
- Lincoln95% in
- Natrona94.2% in
- Niobrara76.3% in
- Park99% in
- Platte95% in
- Sheridan99% in
- Sublette95% in
- Sweetwater99% in
- Teton95% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
69.9%
193,279
Percent
- 46.1%
- 83.6%
- 86.8%
- 75.2%
- 84.9%
- 88.6%
- 66.3%
- 78.2%
- 77.6%
- 79%
- 62%
- 82.6%
- 71.8%
- 84%
- 76.7%
- 79.2%
- 72.1%
- 79.6%
- 74%
- 29.6%
Votes
- 8,575
- 4,806
- 16,973
- 5,012
- 5,916
- 3,651
- 12,007
- 4,878
- 1,999
- 3,881
- 27,814
- 8,673
- 25,267
- 943
- 12,802
- 3,898
- 11,843
- 3,957
- 12,197
- 4,341
dem
Joe BidenBiden
26.6%
73,440
Percent
- 48.8%
- 13.7%
- 9.9%
- 21.4%
- 12.4%
- 9.2%
- 30.5%
- 19.3%
- 18.7%
- 18.3%
- 33.8%
- 14.4%
- 24.2%
- 13.4%
- 20.4%
- 18.1%
- 24.6%
- 17.7%
- 23.2%
- 67.1%
Votes
- 9,091
- 788
- 1,935
- 1,427
- 861
- 378
- 5,519
- 1,203
- 482
- 897
- 15,181
- 1,509
- 8,528
- 150
- 3,404
- 890
- 4,043
- 882
- 3,822
- 9,848
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
2.1%
5,766
Percent
- 3.2%
- 1.3%
- 2.2%
- 2.1%
- 1.7%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
- 1.4%
- 2.4%
- 1.8%
- 2.4%
- 1.6%
- 2.5%
- 1.7%
- 1.7%
- 1.3%
- 2.1%
- 1.4%
- 2.1%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 595
- 74
- 434
- 142
- 121
- 57
- 321
- 86
- 61
- 86
- 1,060
- 167
- 895
- 19
- 281
- 65
- 339
- 71
- 354
- 255
ind
Brock PiercePierce
0.8%
2,204
Percent
- 1%
- 0.8%
- 0.6%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0.9%
- 0.5%
- 1.1%
- 0.7%
- 0.8%
- 0.8%
- 0.6%
- 1%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 178
- 46
- 120
- 49
- 43
- 19
- 157
- 43
- 24
- 27
- 491
- 71
- 294
- 9
- 97
- 49
- 114
- 37
- 116
- 89
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.6%
1,654
Percent
- 0.9%
- 0.7%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.7%
- 0.6%
- 0.2%
- 0.7%
- 0.4%
- 0.5%
- 0.5%
- 0%
- 1%
Votes
- 173
- 38
- 102
- 32
- 28
- 14
- 107
- 31
- 11
- 23
- 319
- 78
- 212
- 2
- 115
- 21
- 89
- 23
- 0
- 144
% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 92.1% in
- 93.5% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 89% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 94.2% in
- 76.3% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)