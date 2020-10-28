Utah Governor Election Results 2020

79%
County
- Beaver94% in
- Box Elder70.6% in
- Cache87.4% in
- Carbon90.7% in
- Daggett90.7% in
- Davis83.4% in
- Duchesne95% in
- Emery86.7% in
- Garfield95% in
- Grand91.1% in
- Iron87.6% in
- Juab95% in
- Kane88.5% in
- Millard70.7% in
- Morgan95% in
- Piute86.7% in
- Rich95% in
- Salt Lake66.5% in
- San Juan77.8% in
- Sanpete95% in
gop
Spencer CoxCox
64.2%
681,512
Percent
- 84.8%
- 79.7%
- 71.8%
- 71.7%
- 81%
- 68.9%
- 73.6%
- 85.2%
- 80.3%
- 45.8%
- 74.9%
- 79.7%
- 71.7%
- 84.4%
- 82.1%
- 84%
- 84%
- 48.9%
- 52.9%
- 82.5%
Votes
- 2,407
- 13,096
- 34,186
- 6,104
- 451
- 93,767
- 5,748
- 3,882
- 2,117
- 2,230
- 13,655
- 4,591
- 2,623
- 3,691
- 4,980
- 672
- 1,048
- 160,945
- 2,644
- 9,619
dem
Chris PetersonPeterson
30.6%
324,708
Percent
- 10.1%
- 14.9%
- 23.7%
- 23.7%
- 14.9%
- 25.7%
- 8.7%
- 10.6%
- 16.2%
- 50.1%
- 17.5%
- 8.1%
- 23.2%
- 9.8%
- 12.4%
- 8.1%
- 12.6%
- 47.5%
- 41.4%
- 8%
Votes
- 286
- 2,448
- 11,274
- 2,017
- 83
- 35,057
- 678
- 483
- 427
- 2,442
- 3,195
- 468
- 848
- 429
- 750
- 65
- 157
- 156,336
- 2,068
- 934
lib
Daniel CottamCottam
3.2%
33,463
Percent
- 3.6%
- 3.5%
- 3.2%
- 2.9%
- 1.6%
- 3.1%
- 3.6%
- 2.2%
- 2.8%
- 3%
- 5.2%
- 3.6%
- 3.3%
- 2.9%
- 3.6%
- 4.5%
- 2.2%
- 2.5%
- 3.7%
- 2.8%
Votes
- 101
- 580
- 1,504
- 246
- 9
- 4,246
- 280
- 102
- 73
- 147
- 952
- 207
- 121
- 129
- 219
- 36
- 28
- 8,279
- 186
- 330
other
Greg DuerdenDuerden
1.7%
17,642
Percent
- 1.6%
- 1.9%
- 1.3%
- 1.7%
- 2.5%
- 2.3%
- 2.5%
- 1.9%
- 0.8%
- 1.1%
- 2.4%
- 3.8%
- 1.8%
- 2.9%
- 1.9%
- 3.4%
- 1.2%
- 1%
- 2%
- 2.9%
Votes
- 46
- 314
- 641
- 146
- 14
- 3,092
- 192
- 87
- 21
- 53
- 437
- 216
- 67
- 125
- 118
- 27
- 15
- 3,286
- 99
- 340
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.4%
4,229
Percent
- 0%
- 3.1%
- 2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 11.7%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 4.8%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 1.1%
- 0%
- 3.8%
Votes
- 0
- 452
- 864
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 911
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 277
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 3,307
- 0
- 438
79%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)