IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:55 PM ET

Rhode Island House Primary Election Results

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET

0 / 2 DEM House races called
0 / 2 GOP House races called
housegovernorsec. of statelt. governor

Rhode Island Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
0% in
  • D. Cicilline
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 2
0% in
  • S. Magaziner
    0%
    0
  • D. Segal
    0%
    0
0% in

Rhode Island Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
0% in
  • A. Waters
    0%
    0 votes
0% in
House 2
H 2
0% in
  • A. Fung
    0%
    0
0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

Go to full calendar
9/13New Hampshire9/13Rhode Island8/23Florida8/23New York8/16Alaska8/16Wyoming8/9Connecticut8/9Minnesota8/9Vermont8/9Wisconsin8/2Arizona8/2Kansas8/2Michigan8/2Missouri8/2Washington7/19Maryland6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/21Virginia6/14Maine6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7Montana6/7New Jersey6/7New Mexico6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/10Nebraska5/10West Virginia5/3Indiana5/3Ohio3/1Texas