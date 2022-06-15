IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Maine House Primary Election Results

Maine has two U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic primaries in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts and for the Republican primaries in the 1st congressional district. Republican candidates Elizabeth Caruso and Bruce Poliquin face off in the 2nd congressional district.

Meanwhile, Maine's marquee race this fall is already set. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage — a former two-term governor who left office highly unpopular — are running unopposed for their parties’ nominations.

Winner
1 / 1 GOP House race called

Maine Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 2
H 2
65% in
  • B. Poliquin
    60.4%
    19,701
  • E. Caruso
    39.6%
    12,941
65% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/21Virginia6/14Maine6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7Montana6/7New Jersey6/7New Mexico6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/10Nebraska5/10West Virginia5/3Indiana5/3Ohio3/1Texas