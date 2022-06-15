Maine House Primary Election Results

Maine has two U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic primaries in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts and for the Republican primaries in the 1st congressional district. Republican candidates Elizabeth Caruso and Bruce Poliquin face off in the 2nd congressional district.

Meanwhile, Maine's marquee race this fall is already set. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage — a former two-term governor who left office highly unpopular — are running unopposed for their parties’ nominations.